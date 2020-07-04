BALDWYN -- Alleuyah L. Price, 24, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 7,2020 at Mt. Zion Memorial Garden . Visitation will be on Monday, July 6,2020 at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home Baldwyn Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com .

