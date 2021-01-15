Bobby Wayne Price, 73, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center—Gilmore in Amory. He was born on September 28, 1947 in Aberdeen to Bill Price and Eva Price Harden. Bobby was a proud veteran serving in the Alabama National Guard the United States Marine Corps for 25 years, which he would talk about often given the opportunity. He married the love of his life, the former Ann Sansing on November 24, 1966, and he was a deacon and active member of the First Baptist Church in Gattman. He served in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart for his bravery and injuries received. Bobby earned a Bible degree from North MS Baptist Bible Institute and he always stood for the flag and he loved his God, his country and his family. In his spare time, you could find Bobby working outdoors or in his shop; however, his greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a member of the Marine Corps League. Funeral services will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Bryan Richardson and Bro. John Walden officiating. Burial will follow in the Lann Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Ann Sansing Price of Quincy; three daughters, Melissa Walden (John) of Amory, Stacy Woods (Tony) of Amory, and Victoria Zappa of Quincy; 9 grandchildren, Tyler Walden-Leavell (Alex), Jared Walden-Leavell (Lindsey), Kelsey Walden Caldwell (Cody), Linsey Walden Jones (Dustin), Dylan Woods (Brandy), David Woods, Marley Walden, Ryle Taylor, and Molly-Kayte Taylor; 5 great grandchildren, Sawyer Leavell, Wesley Caldwell, Ellie Leavell, Serra Kate Jones, Lincoln Leavell, and was anticipating his sixth great grandchild in July, Sadie Woods; two sisters, Judy Malone Coln of Nashville and Melba Garner of Tupelo; and fur babies, Biscuit and Blackie. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dorothy Kimbhal and Catherine Stoddard; and two brothers, Leroy Price and Billy Price. Pallbearers will be David Woods, Dylan Woods, Jared Walden-Leavell, Cody Caldwell, Tyler Walden-Leavell, and Dustin Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be lifelong friends, Robert Earl Fowlkes, Lonnie Green, Paul Gosa, Robert Renfroe, Jerry Goldsborough and his Marine Corps family. Visitation will on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to express a special thanks to the entire ICU staff of NMMC-Amory; to Brittney, Melissa, Barbara, and other nurses who personally cared for Bobby; to Xtreme Kids Early Learning Center staff; and to his grandson, Jared Walden for using his God-given gift in medicine to be strong, informative, giving the best care to Papaw and all his family during this difficult time. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
