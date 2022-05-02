Gary L. Price, 67, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at The Meadows. He was born March 20, 1955 to the late James Lee Price and the late Betty Jaquline Guyer Price. Gary enjoyed working on cars, drag racing, listen to Rock music, and spending time with family and friends. Services will be at 12:00 pm on Tuesday May 3, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:45 am on Tuesday May 3 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Ouida Price of Fulton, daughters; Charlene (Tony) Cinotti of FL, Melinda (Jason) Chrsitian of NC, and Darlene Spivey of NC, step daughters; Dee Anna Baker of Fulton, Tracy Pace of Amory, and Holley Lewis of NC, step sons; Billy (Alisha) Baker of Fulton, Joshua (Tabbath ) Baker of Fulton, and Thomas (Ashley) Powers of KS, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a sister; Sharon (Terry) Pearman of NC. He was preceded in death by his parents; James Lee and Betty Jaquline Price, 3 brother; Terry Wayne Price, Barry Dean Price, and James Scott Price. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
