Betty Ann Price Henson passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Born in Vicksburg in 1939, Betty Ann was the daughter of Sam and Marguerite Moore Price. After high school graduation, she married and later began a career in real estate. At one point, she owned and operated a hotel on Mississippi's gulf coast. Upon retirement, Betty Ann and her husband, Bill Henson, settled in Tupelo to be near his family. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, and greatly enjoyed that community. Betty loved to travel. She and Bill once spent two weeks traveling through New Zealand in a RV, and she carried many fond memories of their adventures together. While at home, Betty enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, cuddling with her beloved cat Zhu Zhu, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her extended family and may friends treasured her joie de vivre; Betty livened up any room she entered and was occasionally known to be the life of the party. Betty leaves behind, two children, Gary Keith Westcott of Austin, Texas and Carla Westcott and husband, Alex Ferrini, of Salt Point, New York; and two grandchildren, Ava Lauren Westcott and Roman Luke Westcott. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Henson who passed away on her birthday, August 27, 2019; and four siblings, Marguerite, Lorraine, Shelby, and Sam Jr. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Visitation will be 10 until service time Saturday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
