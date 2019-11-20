GUNTOWN -- Isaac John Price, 10 MONTHS, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2 pm at Mt. Nebo Community Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

