GUNTOWN -- Isaac John Price, 10 MONTHS, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at home in Baldwyn. Services will be on 2:00 Friday at Mt. Zion Community Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 12 until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetrey.

