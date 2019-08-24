WEST POINT, MS -- Albert Price, Jr., 57, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at his home residence in Starkville, MS. Services will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Matthew Temple C.O.G.I.C.. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.