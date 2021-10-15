Judy Elaine Price (64) passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, going to church and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of New Tabernacle MB Church in Baldwyn where she served as Sunday School Security, President of Missionary, member of the Usher Board and served on the Kitchen Committee. Services will be 1 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at New Tabernacle MB Church. Visitation will begin at 3 pm Monday, October 18, 2021 at the church. Burial will be in the New Tabernacle Cemetery. The services will also honor the life of her daughter, Christy Necole Price, who passed on December 10, 2020. Judy is survived by her sons, Milton Price and Markeith Price of Baldwyn; her daughter, Contrice Beene of Baldwyn; 7 sisters; her mother-in-law, Velma Price; her sisters-in-law, Ella Lee, Barbara Cook, Velma Calomese and Lavora McGaughy; her brother-in-law, Eddie Price and her grandchildren, Petey, Jada, Kmauryen, Antavion and Markeivian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Ray Price; her daughter, Christy Necole Price; her mother, Gladys Irene Tate; her father, Marcus McGaughy; her father-in-law, W.C. Price and her brother-in-law, Steve McGaughy. Face Masks are required for the service. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
