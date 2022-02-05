Tom Price New Albany- Thomas (Tom) Hill Price, 74 passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday February 2, 2022. He was a retired truck driver, loved buying and collecting old cars, enjoyed trading, loved animals and was a Baptist. Funeral services will be Monday, February 7, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife Lisa Lucas Price of New Albany, 4 daughters Tammy Price of Olive Branch, Tonyia Simpson of Senatobia, Robin Kania Pullman Washington, Katy Mitchell of Texas, 5 sons Victor Price of Olive Branch, Cliff Price of Missouri, Tom Price of Olive Branch, Richard Parrish of Southaven, Steven Parrish of Hernando, a cousin Dean Hill of Baldwyn, a great niece that he raised Alaina Stevens, 20 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Lola Hill Price, brother Paul Price and daughter Carye Price. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Monday from 1p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
