Jan Prichard, 66, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home in Booneville, MS. Jan was born on October 12, 1954, to RB and Wanda Taylor Prichard. He owned and operated Prichard's Refrigeration Service. Jan was a huge NASCAR fan and he played football at Northeast Community College and was the #1 ranked player in the country. In Jan's earlier days, you could find him behind the boat, being pulled by his father, flying his ski kite. That kite would fly high above the waters of Lake Mohawk. In his later years, he would race four wheelers in the deserts of Nevada. Jan was #1 in the nation four years running for racing. He was the only racer chosen in the United States for Team Honda. Jan Prichard was the oldest man to ever win the Baja 1000. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Holcombe officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Jana Prichard of Booneville; two sisters, Lisa Prichard Bethea (Robert) of Ringgold, LA, and Amy Prichard Martin (Alan) of Knoxville, TN; two grandsons, Tyler Beard of Tupelo, MS and Tayler Beard of Oxford, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Amanda Miller Beard; and a brother, Mark Prichard. Pallbearers will be Brandon Mitchell, Ray Bob Millsaps, John Hanley, Mike Cristo, Andy Richey and Henry Hankins.
