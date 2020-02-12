ASHLAND, MS -- Denise Joy Priest, 62, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at home in Ashland, MS. Services will be on Thursday February 13, 2020 7:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday February 13, 2020 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Graveside Service February 14, 2020 11:00 AM Bluff Springs Cemetery .

