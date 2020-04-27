Mr. John William Priest, 91, departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton, MS. John was born March 30, 1929 in Chickasaw county to Willie Lee Priest and Florence Fowler Priest. He was a graduate of Okolona High School and after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a teletype operator for two and one-half years. He worked for Retail Credit Co. in Tupelo for 19 1/2 years. After becoming disabled, his hobbies became hunting, fishing and auto mechanics. John was a member of Shannon First Baptist Church for 55 years. He was ordained as a deacon in 1968. John served as the adult men's Sunday school teacher for 35 years and served on various committees at the church. He was a charter member of the Shannon Lions Club and served as secretary for several years. John is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lou Nell Meek Priest; two sons, Billy Priest (Glenda) and Ed Priest (Lib); two daughters Jan Porter (Adrian) and Kay Fortenberry (Sammy); thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, grandson Ryan Porter and great granddaughter Kayleigh Horton. A private family graveside service will take place today, April 28, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at Shannon Cemetery with Bro. Mark Cayson officiating and special music provided by Ben Knight. There is no public visitation due to the pandemic. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene McDade, Bill Collins, Joe Collins, Ricky Mask, James Burleson, James Oswalt, David Smart, Ronnie Hallmark, and Jim Garrison. In lieu of flowers the family request donations are made to Shannon First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 21, Shannon, MS 38868. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.