Kenneth Howard "Ken" Priest, 55, resident of the Blue Springs Community, died May 9, 2020 at his home. Ken was born December 5, 1964 to Sid and Imogene Priest in Oakland, CA. He attended Delta State University and graduated in 1988. Ken was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Tupelo where he was a member of the choir and volunteered with Saints Brew. Ken is survived by his parents and brother, Stan Priest (Kamace) and sister, Jenifer Roberts(Kenny), nieces, Chelsa Hill (Lance) and Sydney Roberts and nephew, Luke Roberts. Graveside Services will be held at Ellistown Cemetery and conducted by Rector Philip Parker. The family requests that memorials be directed to The American Diabetes Association. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Ken's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.