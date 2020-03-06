PONTOTOC -- Tony Lee Priest, 48, passed away Thursday, March 05, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, March 7, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 6, 5PM-8PM and Sunday, March 7, 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Schooner Valley Cemetery.

