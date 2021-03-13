Shirley Ann McGregor Prince, 83, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at her daughter's home. She was born July 1, 1937, to Curtis and Bessie McGregor. She was a homemaker, and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Fairview Church of God. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Vicki (Danny) Bullard; three brothers, Gerald (Nell) McGregor, Donnie McGregor and Michael McGregor; one brother-in-law, Wayne Prince; two sisters, Anita Landon and Marlene (Danny) Ferguson; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Brian), Shelly (Josh), Chase, John Wesley (Melissa), and Lindsey (Eric); 12 great-grandchildren, Brett, Alayna, Jack, Molly, Hadley, Tess, JT, Lori Jo, Annlee, Audrey, Fallon and Norah; two great-great-grandchildren, Kaison and Oakley; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Prince; her parents; and one daughter, Lori Marie Prince Hendrix. Pallbearers are her grandsons. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the church. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
