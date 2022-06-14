On Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, Perry E. Principi, 60, resident of Myrtle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Perry will be at 4 PM Thursday, June 16 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with visitation from 2 PM to 4 PM. Perry was born January 9, 1962 in Memphis, TN, to the late Jake Joseph Principi and Ernestine Rucker Principi. He was a graduate of the Memphis Catholic School System and was a Lieutenant Fire Fighter for the Horn Lake Fire Department for over 15 years. A valued friend to many, Perry loved his family fiercely and glowed with pride when talked about them. He enjoyed staying busy, working on old cars and traveling. We are certain we heard the words, "well done, good and faithful servant." Memories will be cherished by a daughter, Deya Kent (Jason) of New Albany, a son, Jeremy Cross of Denver, CO, a sister, Becky Speed (Mike) of Starkville, two grandchildren, Audrey Tucker (Blake) and Jacob Kent (Nathalie), a great grandson, Kent Tucker, a great grandson, Clayton on the way, nephew Chris Long (Melissa), great nephew, Jed-Rucker Long and two great nieces, Noel Steele and Marley Collier. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.