Elizabeth Ann Allred Pritchard, 73, gained her Angel wings on the early morning of Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Leeper Greenhouse at United Methodist Senior Services, where she had resided the last 3 years. Born in Tupelo on May 26, l946 to the late Kelvie Allred and Mazie Parker Allred, she lived most of her life in Tupelo. A Baptist, Ann was a skilled self- employed seamstress all her life. She loved the outdoors, coloring, painting, dancing and horseback riding. Her cats were her constant companions. She was a gentle soul whose life was devoted to the quietness of her family, their interests and the outdoors. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jay Stanley officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Monday only, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Ann leaves behind to mourn her passing, her two sons, David Jones (Mike Uphoff) of Memphis and Shane Pritchard (Kattie) of Tupelo. her "perfect" only grandson, Ian Pritchard. Two brothers, William Allred of Tupelo and John Allred of Horn Lake. A special friend, Sarah Timms of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lavera Jane Gibson. Pallbearers will be Shane Pritchard, David Jones, Mike Uphoff, John Allred and Ian Pritchard. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Monday and for 90 days thereafter.
