He was grounded, adventurous, devoted to family and work and to his God and community .Danny Carl Pritchard was born on October 25, 1954 in Tupelo to the late Carl Pritchard and Evelyn Riley Pritchard, who survives. Danny, after a long and courageous illness, departed this life to meet his Creator and rejoin his family and friends gone before where the Circle will Never be Unbroken. Danny graduated from Tupelo High School in 1972 and received his Associate Degree from Itawamba Community College. A naturally born entrepreneur, Danny's sharp analytical mind and his contagious personality put him at the head of the pact in the business world . He owned The Treasure Chest in Tupelo many years, was an auctioneer and member of the Christian Auctioneers. He later owned DP Design traveling to Cuba and Houston often in pursuit of his goals. In his final years, he was in key leadership positions with Bemer, Inc. where he was a group leader and on the Board of Directors. A Boy Scout, Danny was a devoted member of the West Main Church of Christ in Tupelo. He always enjoyed God's creation hunting and fishing and traveling around the Country and world and attending gospel singings with his favorite group being Alabama. He doted over his nieces and nephews and was a treasured friend to all who knew him. Danny lived a great life and his presence amongst us will be missed. A service celebrating his life will be held tomorrow at 2 PM Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Visitation will be from 5PM-7PM Thursday (today) and from Noon-service time on Friday, all at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Friday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Danny is survived by his mother, Evelyn, whom he adored; his sisters, Angie Wood (Ted) of Mooreville; Sharon Martin (Nick) of Tupelo and Marsha Williams of Tupelo; special nieces, Mandy Christian Rogers and Carly Linton and special nephews, Riley Henton, Jeremy Martin and Michael Martin. A great niece, Sabey Rogers and two great nephews, Xan Rogers and Leland Linton; a special friend, Judy DeShong of Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Woody Watson, Mike Harris, Jim Garrison, Kirk Kennedy, Mark Parker, Clay Knight, Eddie Sullivan and Phillip Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Siearra, Dr. Ungo, Drs. Dennis and Stacey Devore, Aron Franks and Wes Asters. Memorials may be made to the West Main St. Church of Christ, Honduras Mission Project, 2460 West Main St., Tupelo, MS. 38801. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
