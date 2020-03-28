Stephanie Coursey Pritchett, 51, resident of Ripley and former resident of Atlanta, GA, passed away Saturday, March 21,2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Stephanie was born on February 27, 1969, the daughter of Wanda Williams (Randy Wallace) of Jonesboro, GA and the late James Louis Coursey.She received her education at Briarwood Eastpoint High School in Georgia and was employed in the restaurant industry in both Georgia and Texas. A Christian and "tomboy" throughout her life, Stephanie enjoyed fishing, swimming, camping and the Atlanta Braves. Computers, traveling, cooking and listening to Kid Rock were favorite pastimes.She will be remembered by many for her "heart of gold" especially for children and animals. In addition to her mother, survivors include four children, Crystal Kernan of Phoenix City, AL, Eric Coursey (Lisa) or Grantville, GA, Chad Coursey (Kelley) of Newnan, GA and Bryan Kernan (Jessica) of Columbus, GA, Two brothers James Coursey (Bette) of Palmetto, GA and Mitchell Coursey (Lynn) of Newnan , GA and six grandchildren The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Stephanie's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
