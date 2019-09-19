HOUSTON, MS -- Cynthia Profit, 56, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at family residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday September 20, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements..
