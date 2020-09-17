HOUSTON, MS -- Ethelrene Profit, 81, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at her residence in Houston, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with all safety policies implemented at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.