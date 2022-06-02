Terry Wayne Prude was born August 18, 1965, to the late Sally Mae Cooperwood and Richard "Chick" Bates. He attended Pontotoc City School District, but he received his GED and plumbing license from Job Corps. He worked for many years in furniture factories as a bandsaw operator. His employment career ended at True Cut Frames in Pontotoc, MS, when his health declined. He was a member of College Hill CME Church in Pontotoc, MS. He loved fishing, joking with friends, and riding around. Terry passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Mae Cooperwood; father, Richard "Chick" Bates; stepfather, William "Duck" Cooperwood; and three sisters, Diane Cooperwood, Revonda Cooperwood, and Louise Bates. He leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Cortney Harris of Charlotte, NC, and Cedric Merritt of Nettleton, MS; two sisters, Shawn Cooperwood and Latanya Roberson, both of Pontotoc, MS; two brothers, Bobby Ray Duke of New Albany, MS, and Norman (Lynn) Cooperwood of Ecru, MS; three dear friends, Cardell Gill, Terry Tutor, and Robert Cummings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Viewing will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Interment will follow at New Salem MB Church Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
