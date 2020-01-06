SMITHVILLE -- Avonell B. Pruett, 92, passed away Monday, January 06, 2020, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on 11 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Smithville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on 5- 7 PM, Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Garden.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.