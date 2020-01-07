Avonell Bailey Pruett, 92, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Amory, MS. Born on July 29, 1927, in Monroe County, MS, she was a daughter of the late Clay and Georgia Hathcock Bailey. She grew up in Monroe County and attended Pine Grove School. She married the love of her life, Billie Pruett on August 3, 1946. They were married 73 years and were blessed with two children and a large extended loving family. Besides being a mother, Avonell also worked for many years in the Quality Control departments of several area garment factories. She was a member of Smithville United Methodist Church and loved her church and family fiercely. Avonell lived life to the fullest and she was always on the go. Her family said that she believed in putting the pedal to the metal and if it had wheels on it she wanted to take off in it. Avonell was always aware of what was going on around her, when able, she was actively involved in the VFW and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Elvis Presley was her favorite performer and she watched all of his movies. In her free time, she liked sewing, reading, shopping, fishing, and just going anywhere. Avonell took great pride in seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren being successful in life. Her family feels so fortunate to have been blessed with so many years of wonderful guidance, love, and memories. Avonell's presence will be deeply missed yet her legacy will live on in the lives of her family and friends. Avonell is survived by her loving husband, Billie Pruett, Smithville; son, Bill Pruett (Diana), Columbus; daughter, Sue Collums (Terry), Smithville; grandchildren, Toby Collums (Kathy), Dr. Drew Pruett (Dr. Taylor Pruett), Chad Collums (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Bailey Collums, Neily Claire Collums, Emmy Pruett, Patrick Pruett, Pruett Collums, JonAsher Collums, and Parker Collums; several nieces and nephews. Avonell was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Georgia Bailey. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Smithville Methodist Church, Smithville, MS, with Bro. Dale Whitlock, Bro. Wes White, and Bro. Charles Coggins officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Gardens in Smithville. Pallbearers will be Toby Collums, Drew Pruett, Chad Collums, Ricky Goodwin, Roger Goodwin, Ritchie Wright, Bobby Harper, and Jeff Morgan. Visitation for Avonell will be Wednesday night, January 8, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Smithville United Methodist Church, Smithville, MS. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
