TIPPAH COUNTY -- Clinton W. Pruett, 78, passed away Tuesday, September 01, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, September 3 at 11 AM at Cannan Baptist Church in Benton County. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 3 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Canaan Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by RipleyFuneral Home.. Burial will follow at Canann Cemetery.

