Clinton W. Pruett,78, longtime resident of Walnut, passed away Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mr. Pruett will be at 11 AM Thursday, September 3 at Canaan Baptist Church with Bro. Paul Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Canaan Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Pruett was born January 4, 1945 in Oxford, MS, the son of the late George Washington and Rachel Neil Pruett. He received his education in the Marks Public School System and moved to to Tippah County over 35 years ago. A Christian, Mr. Pruett was employed as a local mechanic and farmer. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors that included deer hunting. Survivors include one sister, one brother and a host of family members and friends. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Roper Pruett, one son and a brother. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
