Kenneth W. Pruett, age 81, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 2, 1939 to Aaron B. and Viola Beatrice Lishman Pruett. Ken was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. He worked for many years at Tetra Pak and later started Pontotoc Die Cutting and Cardboard. Ken, an Army veteran, was an avid Mississippi State fan and football season ticket holder for many years. He also was passionate about preserving the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Most importantly, he was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Stanteen officiating. In compliance with CDC and COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his two daughters, Debbi Lum (Mike) of Columbus, MS and Ginger Douell (Jerry) of Clinton, MS; six grandchildren, Ben Pierce (Lindsey), Brantley Pierce, Alexis Lum, Addy Jones (Matt), Taner Douell (Morgan) and Olivia Douell; and three great-grandchildren, Emma Jane, Mallen, and Asher Pierce. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kathryn "Kay" Pruett, a son, Kenny Pruett and a grandson, Ryder Douell. Pallbearers will be Ben Pierce, Brantley Pierce, Matt Jones, Tane Douell, Jerry Douell and Mike Lum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or at www.heart.org. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
