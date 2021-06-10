Mack Arthur "Pete" Pruett Jr., 50, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his home in New Albany. Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Pruett will be 11 AM Friday June 11, 2021 in the Memory Chapel of the New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Rev. Dr. Tim Prather officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery in Union County. Mr. Pruett was born December 16,1970 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Roma Schoffner Pruett and Mack Pruett Sr. A construction worker most of his life, he was employed with Halls Construction and Union Construction until his retirement. He also worked with the traveling Circus, feeding the animals and operated the dart stand each year at the local county fair. A member of First United Methodist Church in New Albany, Mr. Pruett had so much goodness about him. His family was most important and often made sure flowers were placed on loved ones graves. A loving and caring man, he will be remembered for his "big" personality and very appreciative attitude. Visitation will be Friday June 11, 2021 from 10 AM until 11 AM in the Memory Chapel at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Those left to share memories include his wife, Vickie Merritt Pruett, one daughter, Jessica Barnes of New Albany, three sons, Keith Barnes of Oxford, Daniel Pruett (Amber) and Don Pruett both of Alabama, one sister, Peggy Pruett Markham (Terry) of Myrtle, three brothers, Tim Pruett of Shelbyville, TN, Mark Burton and Shan Shoffner of Sidney, OH, four grandchildren, one niece, 2 great nephews, and his special canine companion of 12 years "Butter". He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and Phillip Pruett. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 207 E. Bankhead St., New Albany, MS 38652. The New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Pruett family at www.nafuneralandcremationcare.com.
