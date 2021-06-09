Mack Arthur Pruett, 50, passed away Tuesday, June 08, 2021, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, June 11 at 11 AM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremaion Care. Visitation will be on Friday, June 11 from 9 AM to 11 AM at New Albany Funeral & Cremaion Care. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Union County.

