Nellie Timmons "Tom" Pruitt, 77, was ushered into the Gates of Heaven and to the feet of our precious Jesus on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born in Mississippi to Bonnie D. and Ruby Beam Timmons and worked at Golden Manufacturing, Golden, MS. Known as Beloved wife, Mom, Mother, Tom, Maw Maw Tom and Mrs. Nellie, she was the strength and spiritual leader to the entire family and she was a hugger. It wasn't unusual to see her walk up to strangers and say, "You look like you need a hug!" For all who knew her and every stranger she encountered, blessings were received from her "Sunny" personality and loving spirit. She was very devoted to her family and always found the opportunity to teach us about Jesus and how to know Him for ourselves. Her heart was full of the love of Christ. She was always prayerful that God would teach her to love as He does, and...He did just that! With a genuine heart of gold, she loved unconditionally. She was always on guard for opportunities to witness and tell everyone how good God is and has always been there for her. She fulfilled her purpose in life daily as she would introduce many to Christ through her testimony and help them see how good He is and that He loves every one of us. She wanted everyone to know how to have a personal relationship with the Father. Mom made sure that all of us girls and our late brother, Matthew, knew how to reach Jesus, love Him and have a relationship with Him. Not long ago, she was talking about how blessed she was to know that all her kids know God for themselves. She never fell short on thanking God for his love and blessings. Coming from the Pentecostal faith, she attended Life Unlimited Church and Calvary Family Worship Center. As for Mom, though, she could pray the Holy Ghost fire down in any church she attended. She was Principal of Christ Body Academy, Golden, MS. Mom was a pillar for "Pruitt Hill", Antioch Community and many areas beyond. It's a good thing us girls weren't jealous to share her, because she had a heart big enough to love everyone. She had the tendency to treat everyone as family and she loved them as if they were her own. During the past few months, we have witnessed how many people loved and respected our Mother. We know we've only seen the tip of the iceberg of the lives she has touched. We pray in the coming days, that we continue to encounter strangers that were touched by the life and testimony of our, Mrs. Nellie "Tom" Pruitt! Until we see her again, she is dancing and worshipping our Lord and Savior at the feet of Jesus. We rest assured that she experienced the words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant"! Our precious Mom, our selfish hearts are broken by your absence, but we know you're forever rejoicing. Your love is spread far and wide and we know we'll reap from that for years to come. You were by far the greatest Christian example and mother we could have ever hoped for. There will never be another like you. From us girls, the grands and great-grands...We will love you and do our best to carry on your legacy. Graveside services will be Friday, April 17, 5 p.m. at Hodge Cemetery, Golden, MS with Edward Garcia and Cory Pruitt officiating. Burial will be in Hodges Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of thirty-two years - Jerry L. Pruitt; four daughters - Sarah Pruitt, Charlotte Nelms (Robbie), Rose Gassaway (Randy) and Cindy Allison (Toby); thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Matthew Pruitt, a grandson, Robbie "Little Rob" Nelms, Jr., three brothers, Ezra Timmons, Johnny "Buck" Timmons and Joe Timmons and one sister, Susie Pruitt. Pallbearers will be Cory Pruitt, Andrew Melson, T.J. Allison, Preston Ritch, Ben Wells, Jordan Massey and Kenneth Sides.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.