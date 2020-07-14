HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Dorothy H. Pryor, 88, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home in Waterford. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday July 18, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery 3120 Highway 310 Waterford. Visitation will be on Friday July 17, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home in charge of services.

