Linda South Puckett, 83, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at her residence in Iuka. Services will be on Monday, June 14, at 2:00 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, June 14, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery.

