William Charles Puckett, 27, passed away after a long illness Monday, March 17, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He is survived by his grandmother, Anita Puckett; mother, Melissa Payne; brothers, Shane Puckett(Lindsay) and Blake Puckett; sister, Taylor Puckett; PawPaw, Larry Chambers; Mamaw, Elsie Matthews; uncles, Roy Chambers, Brant Puckett, and Brock Puckett(Amanda); and aunt, Stephanie Chambers. He is preceded in death by his Granddaddy, Mickey Puckett; PaPa, Jack Matthews; father, Brooks Puckett; great grandparents, Nobe Chambers, Vida Mae Chambers, Lester Keith, Lucille Keith, Christine Puckett, Marshall Puckett, Juanita Little, and W.D. Little. Services will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jay Street officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Devin Martin, Eli Faulkner, Steve Faulkner, Kyle Florez, Randy Clark, and Cody Martin. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 12PM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you completed your census form?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.