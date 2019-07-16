NEW ALBANY -- Amos Puebla, 66, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday July 18, 2019 7:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel 722 Coulter Drive New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday July 18, 2019 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of Services.

