Vickie Denise Hardy Pugh born October 4, 1959 at the Tippah County Hospital to Angie Hardy and the late Charles Hardy. She went to be with her Lord on March 20, 2020 from North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice. In 1978 Denise married the love of her life, Joseph Tunney Pugh and became a Pugh, forevermore. Denise's passion was gardening, both flowers and vegetables. She shared this love of gardening with Joe, her son Courtney, grandsons, McKinley Pugh, Colton Pugh, and Brayden Pugh. Denise shared her love of all-things-Fostoria with her daughter-in-law Cindy Lowrey Pugh. Denise was blessed to be a registered nurse for 39 years, and she earned an MBA from Ole Miss. Denise is survived by sisters-in-law Cissy Pugh Cox (Bill), Cindy Pugh Mitchell (Randy), Brother Stoney Lee Hardy (Kim). Also survived by nieces and nephews, Josh Smyrl (Karen), Kristen Cox, Jed Mitchell, Milly Mitchell, and Kendall Hardy. Several great nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Chris Bullock, John Bullock, Will Coleman, Terry Hill, Justin Rakestraw, and Jason Rakestraw. Honorary Pallbearers include Mike Conway Sunday School Class, Union County Master Gardeners, and the beloved friends of the Green Street Gang at North Mississippi Medical Clinic Administration. Grave site service for family and friends will be at New Albany City Cemetery. Service will be Monday March 23 at 1:00. Pastor Andrew Chesteen will provide the message; Pastor Emeritus Tom Sumrall will provide the eulogy and prayer. Music Minister, Mark Mathis and his wife, Misty will provide the music. In lieu of flowers, please send donations on Palmer-Donnell House at Blue Mountain College. On an unclouded day, look up and think about Denise gardening in that place prepared in John Chapter 14. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. United Funeral Service is in charge of these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
