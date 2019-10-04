It is with with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our precious son, George Lucian Pugh, born sleeping on September 24, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. Funeral Services will be at 2 PM Saturday, October 5 at Grace Point Church in New Albany with a visitation 2 hours before services. Pastor Marc Bowers of Grace Point Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Keownville Cemetery near New Albany. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000 Baby George will be remembered and loved by his parents, Haley Allred and Korshadney Pugh of New Albany, one sister, Desirae Pugh of Ripley, one brother, Ayceson Ratliff of New Albany, a grand father, James Cook of New Albany, maternal grandmother, Lori Allred of New Albany, paternal grandmother, Pauline Howell of Henderson, TN and many other Aunts, Uncles, Cousins. Baby George was preceded in death by a Great Grandmother, Mary Allred, and a Grandfather, George Steele. "So when a little child departs, we who are left behind, must realize God loves children....Angels are hard to find." The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share words of comfort with the Allred/Pugh family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
