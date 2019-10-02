UNION COUNTY -- George Lucian Pugh, INFANT, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday October 5 at 2 PM at Grace Point Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000. Visitation will be on Saturday October 5 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Grace Point Church near New Albany.

