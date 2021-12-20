Josephine "Jo" Pugh, 75, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 6, 1946, in Grenada to John and Julia Loucks Lake. Over the years, Jo worked in several different areas, the last being a child care provider in her home. She enjoyed listening to classic pop music and loved spending time with her children and granddaughter. Jo leaves behind her two children, Chris Pugh and Jennifer Pugh, both of Tupelo; her granddaughter, Kendal Pugh; sister, Libby Lewis; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Judie Cutler. The family will honor Jo's memory with a time of visitation from 6 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at All Saints Episcopal Church. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com

