June Pugh, 57, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. She was born on May 29, 1964 in Huntsville, AL to Jack Wayne and Carol Drake Pugh. She grew up in Columbus and Aberdeen and attended college and Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi State University. She taught accounting at the Vocational Center in Louisville and Starkville. She enjoyed arts and craft and she loved to be outdoors but above all she loved to talk about her grandchildren. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Center Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Survivors include her two sons, Kasey Herndon (Tiffany) of Nettleton and Josh Herndon (Skky) of Hamilton; her sister, Jackie Benson (Randy) of Aberdeen; brother, Mike Pugh (Linda) of Hamilton; three grandchildren, Shane and Dean Herndon and Piper Herndon; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a nephew, Jason Pugh. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; The Wounded Warrior Project; or to a charity of choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
