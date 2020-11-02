Denny "Wilkie" Pugh, Sr., 80, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. He was born October 12, 1940, in Backus Mountain, West Virginia to Sam and Ella Pugh. He was a machinist at S and C Electrical in Chicago, IL for over 34 years. An avid outdoorsman, he loved nature and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching westerns on tv. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Services are private to the family. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his two children, Tammy Cameron (Jack) and Denny Pugh, Jr.; his grandchildren, Cara Macareno (Jorge), Jesse Pugh, Stephanie Pugh, Graham Cameron (Andrea), Blayze Cameron, Melinda Knutson (Rodney), Jason Moreland, Monique Gibbons (BJ), Sarah Taylor and Richard Taylor; his great-grandchildren, Alex Macareno, Tyler Macareno, Lily Pugh, Avery Cameron, Grayson Cameron, Tyler Knutson and Emily Knutson; his siblings, Verna Asbury (Erwin) and Harmon Pugh; his mother-in-law, Beatrice Matthews; his sister-in-law, Sherry Wilson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 12 siblings; his wife, Betty Jolene Pugh; a granddaughter, Crystal Pugh and a great-granddaughter, Natalie Aguilar. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
