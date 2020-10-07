BENTON COUNTY -- Thomas B. Pugh, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 06, 2020, at Ashland Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ashland. Services will be on Friday, October 9 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funreal Home. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9 fromt 10 AM to 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland City Cemetery.

