Thomas Beverly Pugh, 81, resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Ashalnd Health & Rehabilitation Center in Benton County following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Pugh will be at 11 AM Saturday, October 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Heeringa officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashland City Cemetery. Mr. Pugh was born October 16, 1938, the son of the late Thomas Blackwell and Emie Clair Smith Pugh. He was a 1956 graduate of Pope High School and continued his education at Mississippi State University where he received a Master's Degree in Agriculture. Mr. Pugh was married December 19, 1959 to his beloved wife, Sarah Elaine Ferrell Pugh who survives. A Christian and member of the National Cotton Council, Mr. Pugh was employed in the agriculture industry before retiring. He will be remembered as a friendly, personable, "big talker" who was an avid Mississippi State Football fan. His greatest joy was sharing every "sport" activity with his grandson, Brennan. In 1997, Mr. Pugh suffered a massive heart attack and was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. After coding a record setting seven times, Mr. Pugh was stablized and eventually released. The family is thankful and blessed to have shared 23 more wonderful years with him. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM Saturday, October 10 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 60 years, survivors include his grandson, Brennan Pugh (Anna Leise) of Vardaman and his soon to be great grandson, Thomas B. Pugh. He was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Brett Pugh. The family requests that all friends and family practice social distancing and the use of masks during the visitation and service. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Pugh family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
