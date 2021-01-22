Bryan Edward Pullen, 45, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his home in New Site. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 pm at Carters Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1-1:30 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Carters Chapel Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

