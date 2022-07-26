VERONA- Annie Lee Pulliam, 86, mostly known as "Red", passed on Saturday, July 23, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.
Services honoring Annie's life will be Saturday, July 30 with visitation at 11:00 a.m. until noon. Services will start at 12:00 noon with the Rev. Larry Stone, Pastor officiating. Both services will be held at Second Baptist Church, 188 Martin Luther King Ave., Verona, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery, Hwy 41 S., Pontotoc, MS (Troy Community).
Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.