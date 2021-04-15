69, passed away on Tues., April 13, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Bennie Frank Pulliam was born to James Hamilton and Lola Marie Pulliam on Dec. 28, 1952 in Chickasaw Co. He received his education from the Houlka School System. Bennie was also employed at Collums Furniture. Bennie Frank Pulliam is survived by his father; James Hamilton of Houlka. Mother; Lola Marie Pulliam-Hampton of Houlka. Three daughters; Belinda McNair of Memphis, TN, Lisa Townsend of West Point, and Dedra Bowers of Houlka. Three sons; Willie Pulliam of Tupelo, Lee Pulliam (Deann) of Southaven, and Timothy Pulliam of Pontotoc. Four sisters; Catherine Townsend (James) of Houlka, Annie Mae Hamilton of Houlka, Irene Johnson (Rodney) of Verona, and Annie Marie Hamilton (Mike) of Houlka. There are also 14 grandchildren. The visitation will be on Fri, April 16, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be on Sat., April 17, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at 2nd Baptist Church located in Houlka. Please wear your masks and continue to social distance. The burial will follow at Thompson Chapel Cemetery. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
