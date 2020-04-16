ABERDEEN -- James Pulliam, 66, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, April 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Gibbs Cemetery, Buena Vista, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Gibbs Cemetery. Burial will follow at Gibbs Cemetery.

