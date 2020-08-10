74, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020 at Gilmore-Amory. Robert L. "Bro" Pulliam was born to his late parents, Robert L. Pulliam, Sr. and Jannie M. Whitfield on Feb. 6, 1946 in Prairie, MS. He was a former employee of Artex International. Mr. Pulliam was also a faithful member of Pleasant Plain. He was a Sunday School teacher, usher and many other things. Mr. Robert L. Pulliam, Jr. is survived by his wife, Zoretta McClendon-Pulliam of 51 years, from Prairie. Two daughters; Cassandra Pulliam of Prairie and Kristi (Orlandous) Davis of Baldwyn. Two sons; Mel T. Pulliam, Sr. of Norfolk, Virginia and Cory Pulliam (Gretta) of Jacksonville, Florida. Two sisters; Juanita Pierce of Prairie and Ella (Dwight) Cunningham of Prairie. One brother; Alvin Pulliam (Shawn) of College Station, Texas. There are 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Wed., Aug. 12, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Thurs., Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Plain MBC Cemetery with Rev. Dwight Cunningham, Sr. officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be implemented. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
