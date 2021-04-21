Lillian Synclare "Princess Belle" Pulliam, 16, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday April 24, 2021 1:00p.m. at New Albany Middle School Gym 400 Apple Street New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday April 23, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

