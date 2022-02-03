Lonnie Lieu Pulliam, 76 passed away on January 30, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. He was born in Houston, MS (Horse Nation) to the late Mr. M.L. Pulliam, Sr. and Mrs. Tolly C. Pulliam. Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at New Zion M.B. Church in Houston, MS. He worked in manufacturing in Chicago, IL until his retirement . He loved sporting events and was a caring and considerate person who loved to check on family and friends. bELLE mEMORIAL fUNERAL hOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.

