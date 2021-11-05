72, passed away on Wed., Nov. 3, 2021 at member's of his loving family home. Lovie C. Pulliam was born to his late parents, Willie Pulliam and Ethel Mae Pulliam on April 8, 1949 in Chickasaw Co. He was also a retired machinist who worked at Super Sagless for many years. Mr. Lovie C. Pulliam is survived by three daughters; Deborah Gilbert of Shannon, Angelic LaGrone of Okolona, and Heather Pulliam of Atlanta, Ga. One son; Pierre Pulliam of Okolona. One step-son; Derrick Whitfield. Nine sisters; Helen Walton (Lester) of St. Louis, MO, Lake Erie Neal of Okolona, Adlean Pulliam of Grand Rapid, MI, Willie J. Bafford of Okolona, Wyomina Pulliam of St. Louis , MO, Flazell Pulliam of Okolona, Susie Ann Patton (James) of Belden, MS, Mildred Faye Lee (Robin Lee) of New Port News, VA, and Chester Mae Pulliam of Okolona. 2 brothers; Caster Dell Pulliam of Tupelo, and Zeno Pulliam (Earline) of Verona. There are also 12 grandchildren and a host of great- grandchildren. Lovie C. Pulliam was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Ethel Mae Pulliam. Wife; Mary Pulliam and one sister; Wiladron Boykin. The visitation will be Sat., Nov. 6, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sun., Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Center Hill MBC Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Wright officiating. Pease wear your masks and continue to social distance. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
